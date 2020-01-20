Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Cowen

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $61.08 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,916 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $235,077.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,897.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,533 shares of company stock valued at $29,107,787. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

