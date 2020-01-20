Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $2,200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,100.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,820.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,817.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

