Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.