BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Positive Rating for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

BMO Capital Markets reissued their positive rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of BTAI opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

