ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.79.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $312.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.30, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a one year low of $182.46 and a one year high of $312.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 801.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 83,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

