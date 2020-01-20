Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $176.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.21.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $180.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.