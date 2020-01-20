Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) PT Lowered to $14.00

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STML. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $352.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STML. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.