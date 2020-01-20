Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

MERC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TD Securities lowered Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

MERC opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $869.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,659,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 98.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $203,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

