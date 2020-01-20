Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

OI stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 75.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 25.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 11,870.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 12.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

