Jackson Financial Management Buys 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Jackson Financial Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $924.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,820.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,817.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

