JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

