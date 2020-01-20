Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

NYSE:MPC opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

