The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HCKT opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $510.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 466,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

