Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush lowered shares of Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,536.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $765,012.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,191,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,445 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,661 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 56.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 130.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 196,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 205.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1,259.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 139,826 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

