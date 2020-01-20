Analysts Anticipate GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.07. GrubHub reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

GRUB opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,866.00 and a beta of 1.24. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,934.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,706 shares of company stock worth $421,239 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth $40,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 30.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GrubHub by 14.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

