Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.56.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. Icon has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $176.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Icon in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 27.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 65.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.