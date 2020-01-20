CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CSX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.14.

CSX stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74. CSX has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 88.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

