BidaskClub Upgrades Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

FRPT opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -508.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $215,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

