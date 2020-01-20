Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Celsius stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.03. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 164,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 3.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

