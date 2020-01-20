HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $894.29 million, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 90,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HealthStream by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

