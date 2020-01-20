Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DGII. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $501.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Digi International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Digi International by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

