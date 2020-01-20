Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MCRI stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 720,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

