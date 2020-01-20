Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

