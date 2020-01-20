LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 12,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $430,608.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $247,372.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,032 shares of company stock worth $14,372,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

