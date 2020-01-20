Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IOTS. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of IOTS opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Also, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian purchased 7,500 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 142,988 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 595,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 197.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 374,346 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 482,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 33.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114,288 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

