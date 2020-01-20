Zacks: Brokerages Set $14.25 Price Target for Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 499,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,026,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 259,107 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 227,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $271.37 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.08. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 193.33%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

