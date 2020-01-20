Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 378 to GBX 415. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Urban&Civic traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 359 ($4.72), with a volume of 870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.74).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban&Civic from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $521.08 million and a P/E ratio of 41.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 343.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 9.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Urban&Civic’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Urban&Civic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Urban&Civic Company Profile (LON:UANC)

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

