Analyzing Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Webster Financial (OTCMKTS:WBS)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard Chartered and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 3 1 2 0 1.83 Webster Financial 1 5 2 0 2.13

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $51.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Webster Financial 27.14% 13.49% 1.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $23.26 billion 1.24 $1.05 billion $0.61 14.81 Webster Financial $1.34 billion 3.63 $360.42 million $3.74 14.10

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Standard Chartered on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that include structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates through approximately 1,026 branches. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

