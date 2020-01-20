Evercore ISI Reaffirms Sell Rating for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BK. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NYSE BK opened at $46.18 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 200,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

