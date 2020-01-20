Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 341 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $159.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 761.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Argus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

