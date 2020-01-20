Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $924.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,820.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,817.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

