Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 63.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 54.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.96. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

