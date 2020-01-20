Bridgeworth LLC Sells 592 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,428,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 63,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.20 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

