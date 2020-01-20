Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,174,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,820.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,817.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

