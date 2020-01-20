JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.20 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.