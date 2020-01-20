Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $249.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $252.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

