Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $138.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.17 and a 12 month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

