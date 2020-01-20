Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 220 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 752.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

