Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $114.13 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 4.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $114,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $38.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

