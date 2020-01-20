Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,962,000 after purchasing an additional 708,416 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 341 Shares of FedEx Co.
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 341 Shares of FedEx Co.
Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc
Bridgeworth LLC Sells 592 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Bridgeworth LLC Sells 592 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report