Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,962,000 after purchasing an additional 708,416 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

