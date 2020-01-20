Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.57. The stock has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.