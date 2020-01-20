Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $924.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,820.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

