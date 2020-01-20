$1.66 EPS Expected for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,978 shares of company stock worth $410,569 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF opened at $211.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.71. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $134.16 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

