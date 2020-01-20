Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,820.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.73. The stock has a market cap of $924.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.