AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,962,000 after buying an additional 708,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

T opened at $38.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

