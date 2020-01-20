SFE Investment Counsel Sells 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $306,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,820.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.73. The stock has a market cap of $924.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.