$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.84. PVH reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $10.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.26.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $100.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 108.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 31.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PVH by 108.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 21.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,924 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

