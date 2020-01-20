Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.50. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after buying an additional 9,094,586 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,378,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,788,000 after buying an additional 832,194 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 655,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $41,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

