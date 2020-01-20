Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Announce $2.16 EPS

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $252.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.36. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $171.16 and a 1-year high of $270.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 38,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gilead Sciences, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. to Announce $2.16 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. to Announce $2.16 EPS
Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. to Post $2.09 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. to Post $2.09 Earnings Per Share
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Global Payments
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Global Payments


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report