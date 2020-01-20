Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Announce $2.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $252.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.36. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $171.16 and a 1-year high of $270.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 38,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.