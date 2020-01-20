Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.06. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

NYSE:ASH opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

